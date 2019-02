LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Longmont is testing out a new automated snowplow. It’s called the Snowbot Pro.

Crews use GPS to map out the area that needs snow removal. The city says the equipment is a game changer. It may slash annual snow removal costs by thousands of dollars.

The Snowbot Pro also has safety features that include an auto shut-off if it gets too close to anything.