ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Rocky Mountain National Park is more popular than ever after hitting a new record last year. The park had the most visitors ever in 2018.

More than 4.5 million people visited the park in Colorado. That’s a three percent increase from 2017.

The busiest day for the park was Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. That day was a free admission day to the park.

The last record was set in 2012.