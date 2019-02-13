



The West Metro Fire Rescue has now saved 10 people from full cardiac arrest thanks to a recently-introduced tool. CBS4 first covered the “LUCAS” CPR device in February 2018

The portable machine acts as a second set of hands for first responders, providing consistent, high quality compressions for as long as needed.

Crews are then able to get them to the hospital for more treatment.

Since last March, our firefighters have saved the lives of ten patients who experienced life-threatening cardiac arrest. The crews used a LUCAS device- which performs automatic CPR. We now have the LUCAS on all our ambulances. https://t.co/4rFpGRPXwx (video is of crews training) pic.twitter.com/Q3R8G19W5y — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 13, 2019

After its successful first year, the tool is being put on all of West Metro’s ambulances.