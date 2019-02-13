Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The West Metro Fire Rescue has now saved 10 people from full cardiac arrest thanks to a recently-introduced tool. CBS4 first covered the “LUCAS” CPR device in February 2018.
The portable machine acts as a second set of hands for first responders, providing consistent, high quality compressions for as long as needed.
Crews are then able to get them to the hospital for more treatment.
After its successful first year, the tool is being put on all of West Metro’s ambulances.