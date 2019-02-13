



Charlee Shaw’s story is nothing short of amazing. The 6 year old is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital Colorado after a horrific car crash.

“I didn’t think there was any way she’d be leaving this hospital alive,” said Brett Shaw, Charlee’s father.

Charlee and her mother, Sancy, were driving on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Christmas Eve when another driver drifted, crossed the median and spun into them, investigators said.

Colorado State police identified the driver who hit them as Cheri Goodard, 62, who also died in the crash. Troopers suspect that Goodard may have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. Sancy passed away, and Charlee had to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital with a broken femur bone and severe head trauma.

“Then there came a point where ‘okay, she’s medically stable, but she may never speak again,’ and that was a hard reality,” Brett told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

But little by little, Charlee has continued to heal and has even started to talk. Her first words after the accident, “I love you” were captured on a video.

Charlee’s story has reached tens of thousands of people, and her family hopes it can continue to inspire others. It’s why they’ve made the Facebook page Live Like Sancy, Fight Like Charlee. On it, not only are they sharing their story, but want others to share their stories.

“It is a platform where we can share stories with one another of the positive things that are happening. We can continue to fight against addiction, we can continue to invest in our spouses, and we can continue to invest in our family,” said Brett.

Brett says his wife, Sancy, always had a big impact on people, so it’s no surprise her daughter is doing the same.

“If we can spread a positive message as opposed to dwelling with the negative aspects of this, then I think we could all be better off for it.”

LINK: Shaw Family GoFundMe Page