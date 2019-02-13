CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — A former teacher at Aspen View Academy in Castle Rock is accused of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. John Adkins, 27, was a seventh-grade math teacher at Aspen View Academy from August 2018 to February 1, 2019.

Adkins was taken into custody on Feb. 13, just after 8 a.m. by the Lone Tree Police Department. Adkins, a former Douglas County School teacher, is accused of touching a student inappropriately while she was in his class, investigators said.

According to school officials, Adkins was placed on leave less than 48 hours after they were informed of the charges against him.

“I know it is concerning to receive news of this nature,” Liz Haltiwanger said in a letter to the community. “As this is a matter subject to an ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide any further details. Attached is the Castle Rock Police Department press release with more details.”

Haltiwanger said all students at AVA are safe.

Adkins has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, a class 3 felony. He is being held without bond at the Douglas County jail pending his next court appearance which is scheduled for Feb. 14.