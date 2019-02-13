



– Horsetooth Mountain Open Space is back open in northern Colorado following last week’s highly publicized mountain lion attack there. On Feb. 4 a juvenile mountain lion attacked a man who was jogging in the park.

The man suffered serious injuries as he fought off the lion and killed it.

Larimer County officials said they encountered more mountain lion activity in the area during their increased patrols on trails the following day and wanted to “allow for a cooling off period before reopening.”

“We have removed additional lions that we believe are siblings of the lion involved in last Monday’s attack,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mark Leslie said in a prepared statement.

Leslie said the siblings were also juvenile mountain lions. They will be moved to a rehabilitation facility and then the plan is to release them back into the wild.

The man who was attacked hasn’t been identified. He is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss what happened to him on Thursday afternoon or evening.

Wildlife officials stressed that just because the park is back open, there’s still a chance visitors will encounter mountain lions there.

“It’s important for people to recreate with wildlife in mind. We want people to enjoy these spaces, but we live close to these animals and we have to understand that there are times when you may come across something on the trail,” Ty Petersburg another CPW spokesman, said in a prepared statement.