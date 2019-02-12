LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A six-year battle over a home in Loveland ended in a pile of rubble. Larimer County authorities demolished a house, a garage and at least one RV on Tuesday.

The home was located on Fourth Street in Loveland. At least 19 people lived on the property. It tested positive for meth from users smoking the drug inside the home.

A code enforcement officer was on the scene of the demolition. He talked to CBS4 about the dangers of methamphetamine use but didn’t want to show his face or give his name.

“There were tents set up in the basement and they were living in tents inside the basement. I wasn’t allowed in there because it was a hazmat so the sheriff’s office dressed in hazmat and oxygen tanks when they went down there. It was like little city down there on top of the illegal finished space,” said the code enforcement officer. “It’s all a hazard, it’s all a health hazard.”

Larimer County says it filed numerous notices to the property owners to take action but the discovery of meth a year ago was the final straw. It was cheaper to tear down the house than to clean it.