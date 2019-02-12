



A couple of Denver Nuggets stars made a special visit to teach a group of girls some basketball basics Tuesday afternoon. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray stopped by Girls Inc., a nonprofit that promotes both academic success and healthy lifestyles.

The two players were a big hit for the little girls!

“I am so excited because I’m a big fan of Nuggets,” Jeneva Garcia said. “I’m learning how to dribble really good!”

Murray said he had fun teaching the girls a few fundamentals of the sport he loves, adding the gym had great energy.

“Everybody is working hard, and everybody’s trying,” he said smiling. “They got a ways to come, but they’re on the right road. We’re just here to kind of give them that boost.”

The special basketball clinic is all part of the Girls Inc.’s mission to encourage girls to stay physically active and believe in themselves. Both Jokic and Murray are a couple of role models the girls can look up to, quite literally.

“How tall do you think he is?” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann asked Garcia of Jokic.

“I think he’s like 10 hundred feet!” she said with a giggle.

Towering at least three feet above his tiny teammates, Jokic said he wants to encourage each of the girls to always have fun.

“Most important for me right now is to have fun, and so I think for them it’s to have fun and love the game,” he said. “Enjoy every moment you’re spending with the ball on the court.”

Murray added it is also important to inspire their little fans to always take a shot at learning something new.

“We’re just here to give them that confidence and that push that they always need,” he said.

Following the hour-long clinic, the girls also got to do a sit down Q&A with the athletes as well as go home with some Nuggets swag and autographed cards.

