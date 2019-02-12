



– Some of the Denver Nuggets celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early with some special people. Guard Jamal Murray visited residents at the Briarwood Healthcare Center on Tuesday.

Murray stopped by the senior residential community for some arts and crafts.

He even signed some gear for them to wear. Some of the residents say Murray is a kind young man and they’re excited to see the Nuggets continue their exciting season.