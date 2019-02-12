  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Briarwood Healthcare Center, Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray, Valentine's Day


DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the Denver Nuggets celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early with some special people. Guard Jamal Murray visited residents at the Briarwood Healthcare Center on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray (credit: CBS)

Murray stopped by the senior residential community for some arts and crafts.

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

(credit: CBS)

He even signed some gear for them to wear. Some of the residents say Murray is a kind young man and they’re excited to see the Nuggets continue their exciting season.

(credit: CBS)

