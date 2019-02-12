  • CBS4On Air

Canon City, Small Business Revolution


CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – People are coming together for small businesses in Cañon City. The city is a finalist for a national TV series.

The community was one of more than 12,000 to apply for the show. Now, Cañon City is one of six finalists.

(credit: Small Business Revolution)

Each season, Small Business Revolution give six businesses in the town a makeover. Voting is open through Feb. 19.

LINK: Small Business Revolution TV Series

