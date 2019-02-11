



– Police in Denver arrested the man they believe vandalized the state Capitol building last month. Investigators say they were able to track down Elias Dominguez partially because of a cell phone that was left behind at the scene.

Dominguez, 26, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Firefighters made the startling discovering around 5 a.m. Jan. 27 when they responded to a fire alarm and found three busts and a smaller statue of former legislators broken into pieces.

Police say the perpetrator, believed to be Dominguez, threw some of the busts from the second floor down to the first floor, knocking sculpted heads off torsos. Authorities also found marble pedestals smashed, wooden chairs crushed and glass cabinets shattered. The vandal even smeared blood along a golden railing.

DNA tests are currently being conducted on the blood. Police say they found a coat inside the Capitol building with a cellphone inside that had a message on the screen with the name “Elias” on it.

Investigators say they received two tips on Crimestoppers identifying the suspect as Dominguez.