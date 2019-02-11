



Students in Jefferson County came together to help classmates who aren’t getting enough to eat. They helped collect food for them.

They delivered the food to the Action Center warehouse in Lakewood over the weekend. The center provides meals for students and their families who are experiencing homelessness.

The Jeffco students started their collection drive in early December.

