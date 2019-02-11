  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jeffco Public Schools, Lakewood, The Action Center


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in Jefferson County came together to help classmates who aren’t getting enough to eat. They helped collect food for them.

(credit: The Action Center)

They delivered the food to the Action Center warehouse in Lakewood over the weekend. The center provides meals for students and their families who are experiencing homelessness.

The Jeffco students started their collection drive in early December.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s