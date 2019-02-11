ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans are coming together to help a family dealing with a serious case of identity theft. The victims turned to social media for help.

When Alex Cammack saw the first bill for four new phone lines from a Verizon store in Colorado Springs, he joked with his wife asking if she was moving. The joke ended when they realized the damage an identity thief had done.

“We got letters from Best Buy, Sam’s (Club), Costco, Dillard’s. Costco had the bill on it, and they even shipped us the credit card where it had the lady’s picture on the back of it, which is helpful,” Cammack said.

The alleged thief had racked up thousands of dollars in expenses all in his wife’s name. But it was photos from Costco that put a face to the fake name.

“It’s extremely illegal. Not just that, I think it’s the first time I’ve really felt violated,” he said.

With little help from law enforcement in both Texas and Colorado, Cammack went to Facebook, and his post has been shared more than 2,000 times. However, the exact identity of the suspect hasn’t surfaced.

“I’m not trying to be a vigilante here and go find her. I just don’t want it happening to anybody else,” Cammack said.

Cammack says after reading hundreds of comments, he’s seen a theme develop: people getting their identity stolen after a trip to the hospital. His wife’s identity was stolen a few weeks after their third child was born.