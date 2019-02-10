



– Girl Scouts joined friends and family in Aurora Saturday night to shine lights of hope into the rooms of kids with cancer. Elena Valles planned and helped organize the event at Children’s Hospital Colorado after her own battle with cancer.

Saturday marked the 8-year-old’s anniversary of three years in remission. She fought Leukemia for four years, from ages 2 to 5.

“It was hard because sometimes I (couldn’t) go out of my room,” Elena told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Her brave battle inspired her to shine flashlights into the windows and hope into the hearts of other kids fighting cancer.

“I had cancer. And nobody did this when I did,” Elena said.

With the help of fellow Girl Scouts and friends and family, Elena brought the project, called Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams, to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“To make sure that they keep on fighting,” said another Girl Scout Aniyah Stealy.

“It’s just a moment of solidarity to show that we’re there for them. We can stand out in the cold for a couple minutes because what they have to go through is so much worse,” said Heather Quinn, Elena’s troop leader.

The pediatric patients inside hospital rooms shine flashlights back in response to their supporters.

“We can send them a light of hope,” Elena explained.