



– Denver Public School leaders returned to the negotiating table on Sunday morning in advance of Monday’s planned teachers strike. Representatives from the Denver Classroom Teachers’ Association were not at the meeting.

DPS said they are willing to “continue working every minute we have available to avoid a strike and the disruption it would mean for our students, families and teachers.”

The union and DPS ended Saturday bargaining talks with no resolution. The DCTA said the district’s proposal lacks transparency and “pushes for failed incentives for some over meaningful base salary for all.”

Teachers union members voted Jan. 22 to strike. The state announced it would not intervene on Feb. 6. That cleared the way for teachers to begin striking on Monday, Feb. 11.

Teachers plan to picket on Monday as DPS tries to keep schools open.

This is the first time DPS teachers will strike in 25 years.

The two sides disagree on pay increases and bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools that the district considers a priority. Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries. The district says the bonuses are key to boosting the academic performance of poor and minority students.

The latest proposal from DPS to the Denver Teachers Classroom Association is on the DPS website along with resources for families.

