DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver and the Denver Police Department came together Saturday morning at the Denver Botanic Gardens to honor and thank some of the citizen volunteers who donate hundreds of hours to the force. Chad Shoup was honored as Rookie of the Year at a special ceremony.

“I was, I was shocked, but very thankful,” said Chad.

In his first year as a volunteer for the Denver Police department Chad donated 267 hours.

“I volunteer my hours out at the police academy doing recruit training scenarios, also training scenarios with current officers.”

“Chad does an amazing job of playing an agitated citizen, a compliant citizen, a victim, so he adjusts like crazy and helps my recruits really get experience in what they are going to do when they hit the street,” said DPD Director of Training Lt. John Coppedge. “I’m very appreciative of what he gives us, and the help he gives these officers he’ll never realize.”

Chad, who is a Denver native and worked 17 years in IT and telecom sales, is now looking at becoming a police officer himself.

“It’s incredibly well-run, and I’ve never seen an organization that appreciates the volunteers like this organization,” said Chad.

Until then, he plans to keep giving of his time and talents to help the department.

“I came into police work because I wanted to serve and help the public, and now I have a member of the public who’s willing to serve and help us. To me, it makes my heart feel full,” said Coppedge.