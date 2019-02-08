AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A water main break has disrupted traffic in the area of Parker Road and Iliff Avenue in Aurora. Crews are working on repairs to the break but traffic is backed up for a couple of blocks in each direction.

The intersection flooded and was shut down to traffic for a time. Crews from the Aurora Water Department are working on keeping one lane open in each direction but may have to close all lanes during repairs.

What caused the break is being investigated. It is unclear how long repairs will last.