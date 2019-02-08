Filed Under:Car Crash, Central I-70 Project, Denver, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Snowy Commute


DENVER (CBS4) — There were at least six separate crashes in the same stretch of highway during the Friday morning commute. They all happened on westbound Interstate 70 at York Street.

The first crash happened sometime around 4:45 a.m. and the hits just kept coming.

Traffic cameras recorded additional crashes at about 5:15 a.m., 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m. and 6:55 a.m.

The stretch of highway in that area is included in a $1.2B improvement project.

“The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 55-year-old viaduct, lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards, and place a 4-acre park over a portion of the lowered interstate,” the Central I 70 Project website states. The project is slated for completion in 2022.

 

