DENVER (CBS4)– A big party in downtown Denver happened Friday night to launch a very inspirational clothing line. A few weeks back, CBS4 introduced you to Keaunna Figgers, the woman behind the creation.
Keaunna has Down syndrome but she’s never let that stop her from following her dreams.
Friday night she, along with friends and family, launched C-21 Project, a line of trendy clothing with a goal of raising awareness and educating others about Down syndrome.
“She picked that because it’s indicative of chromosome 21. People with Down syndrome have 3 copies,” said Jennifer Billingsly, Keaunna’s mother.
Keaunna Figgers was granted a stipend via Denver Vocational Rehabilitation to start her own small business. She has been working with Out Of The Blue custom printing shop in Denver to make this dream a reality.
She currently has a line of t-shirts and water bottles for sale. She hopes she can serve as an inspiration.
“I love kids with disabilities. That’s why I want to make my clothing line, to teach kids how much I love them,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
LINK: C-21 Project