



– A big party in downtown Denver happened Friday night to launch a very inspirational clothing line. A few weeks back, CBS4 introduced you to Keaunna Figgers , the woman behind the creation.

Keaunna has Down syndrome but she’s never let that stop her from following her dreams.

Friday night she, along with friends and family, launched C-21 Project, a line of trendy clothing with a goal of raising awareness and educating others about Down syndrome.

“She picked that because it’s indicative of chromosome 21. People with Down syndrome have 3 copies,” said Jennifer Billingsly, Keaunna’s mother.

Keaunna Figgers was granted a stipend via Denver Vocational Rehabilitation to start her own small business. She has been working with Out Of The Blue custom printing shop in Denver to make this dream a reality.

She currently has a line of t-shirts and water bottles for sale. She hopes she can serve as an inspiration.

“I love kids with disabilities. That’s why I want to make my clothing line, to teach kids how much I love them,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

LINK: C-21 Project