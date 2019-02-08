DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures in the Denver area dropped below freezing back on Tuesday evening. We have been in the deep freeze every since.

On Thursday morning Denver officially dropped to -11 degrees which was the coldest temperature in the city in more than two years. The last time we were that cold was in December 2016. Then the high temperature in Denver only reached 15 degrees which is about 30 degrees below normal for early February. On Friday morning it wasn’t much warmer with -7 degrees officially at Denver International Airport.

The temperature in most of the Denver area should finally climb above freezing for at least 4-5 hours starting around 1 p.m. Friday. Locations farther north including the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas will likely stay colder and a thaw is unlikely.

For the weekend, plan on a somewhat more significant warm up on Saturday with 40s along the Front Range. Then back to 30s on Sunday behind a weak storm that will bring snow to the Colorado mountains and possibly some brief light snow to the metro area Saturday night.