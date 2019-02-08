  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Burn survivors shared their stories with nursing students in an attempt to help them better treat patients with these types of injuries. The students welcomed the guest speakers at the University of Colorado College of Nursing.

(credit: CBS)

Two burn survivors were in class on Friday. Wayne Winkler and Shannon Bennett spoke with the students about their injuries and their healing process.

Shannon Bennett (credit: CBS)

They hoped to pass along the understanding of physical and mental pain, anguish and guilt associated with their condition. They also hoped to express that treating patients with compassion and empathy is essential to help patients heal.

Wayne Winkler (credit: CBS)

“You come in contact with people and you may feel like they are “lesser than” but I think everybody should be treated with dignity and respect, no matter what their history is, what their backstory is,” said Bennett.

(credit: CBS)

The survivors will be speaking at more nursing classes in the future.

