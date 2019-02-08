BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two large Colorado ski resorts — Keystone and Breckenridge — were closed at the start of the ski day Friday due to a power outage. The outage was affecting other areas in Summit County as well, and some schools were forced to close.

BREAKING: @KeystoneMtn and @breckenridgemtn are both currently CLOSED due to a power outage impacting several locations throughout Summit County. @XcelEnergyCO is working to get the power restored. It’s also extremely cold up here- single digits. Check on your neighbors! — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) February 8, 2019

Officials with Xcel Energy are working to get the power restored.

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort are currently closed due to a power outage that is affecting several areas throughout Summit County. Xcel Energy is working to restore power as soon as possible. — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 8, 2019

Approximately 15,000 customers in Breckenridge were out of power at 9 a.m. The governor’s office is telling people not to visit the county due to the issues, according to CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

The outage comes at a dire time — temperatures in Colorado’s mountains are currently in the single digits.

A source told CBS4, Xcel lost gas pressure on a major transmission line in the county. The utility is now forcing deliberate rolling electric outages to conserve use of gas in hopes they can avoid a complete gas outage. Most gas appliances and furnaces still use electricity (such as the fan on a furnace) so the electric outages substantially drop the use of gas while keep pilot lights on. If the pilots go out, it’s much worse because service isn’t restored until crews visit homes.

All elementary schools in the Summit County school district have closed for the day due to the outage.

Keystone tweeted after 9 a.m. that they were able to get a few lifts open.

.@KeystoneMtn will open with limited services, the River Run Gondola, Peru Express and Montezuma Express chairlifts will open at this time for skiing and snowboarding. Additional updates if anything changes — Keystone Resort PR (@KeystoneMtnPR) February 8, 2019

Copper Mountain said power issues were affecting some of their operations but they are still open. A Basin said they are open for skiing and snowboarding and that they are not affected by the outage.

Windy conditions also forced Keystone to close for a period on Thursday. Night skiing Thursday night was also canceled due to the cold temperatures.