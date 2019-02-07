SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck out the list of school closings & delays across Colorado
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Peanut Allergy


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Peanuts and Cracker Jack, immortalized in song as indispensable snacks at a baseball game, are no longer available at a minor league ballpark in Connecticut. The Double-A Hartford Yard Goats announced Thursday they will no longer sell shelled peanuts and Cracker Jack, which contains peanuts, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park to make the venue safer for people with nut allergies.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Colorado Rockies affiliate says while many ballparks and sports venues have peanut-free sections and peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the snacks entirely.

The idea to go peanut-free arose after a series of meetings with concerned parents of young fans with nut allergies.

Yard Goats President Tim Restall says more than 200 food items are still available at the park.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s