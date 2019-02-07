



A handful of players from area college football teams have been asked to participate in with the National Football League’s annual “talent show.” One Buff, one Ram, one Bear, and two Cowboys will make the trip to Indianapolis in less than three weeks.

The NFL’s 2019 Scouting Combine is a showcase for players coming out of college and who have aspirations to play professionally. The prospects are tested for all sorts of ‘measurables’ — size, speed, strength, agility, technique, and aptitude — in hopes of addressing all questions not answered during the previous NCAA season.

Colorado safety Evan Worthington, Colorado State wide receiver Olabisi Johnson, Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley, and Wyoming’s Andrew Wingard, a safety, and Carl Granderson, an edge rusher, all were extended invites by the league.

This year’s Combine begins February 26 and concludes March 4.

Worthington came to CU from Aurora’s Cherokee Trail High School, played safety and linebacker positions for CU, and took snaps in last month’s East-West Shrine Game.

CSU’s Johnson, from Lakewood’s Bear Creek High School, made 54 receptions this year.

Congrats to @yungwes81 on being invited to the @NFL Combine. We look forward to you showing all 32 teams show what we already know about you. 📰>>https://t.co/msXI0wrCQa#UNCommon🐻🏈 #GoUNCBears #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/Qb0eQQoZ4R — Northern Colorado FB (@UNCBearsFB) January 10, 2019

Wesley is the second player in UNC history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.

In a dominant defensive performance, @carlgranderson7 set the tone with this two-yard TFL for a safety 🙏#CowboyTough #SafetyDance pic.twitter.com/hkhAh0iqY7 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) August 26, 2018

Wingard came to Wyoming from Arvada’s Ralston Valley and is leaving tied for the most-ever tackles in Mountain West Conference history. His teammate, Granderson, a defensive end, returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown last season. Both Cowboys played in the Senior Bowl in January.

The NFL Draft starts April 25.

But remember that one of the league’s greatest stories this past season came from a rookie who did not get an invite to the Combine and did not get selected in the Draft. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his first season and was nominated for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

And he, too, is from Denver and Colorado.