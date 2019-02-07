DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday morning brought bitter cold temperatures to northeast Colorado. At Denver International Airport the mercury fell to -11 degrees, which was the coldest temperature recorded there since Dec. 17, 2016, when the low was -15 degrees.
The following is a list of Thursday morning low temperatures around northeast Colorado. Many of these reports were as of 7 am. Some places could have ended up a few degrees colder after filing their report.
-17 ENE of Byers
-15 Briggsdale
-15 Walden
-15 E of Akron
-15 New Raymer
-14 Near Estes Park
-13 Erie
-13 Akron
-13 East of Franktown
-12 Ralston Reservoir
-12 Near Lindon
-12 Greeley
-11 Denver International Airport
-11 Near Virginia Dale
-11 Broomfield (JeffCo Airport)
-10 Yuma
-10 Aspen Springs
-10 Evergreen
-10 Firestone
-10 Elizabeth
-9 Watkins
-9 Lake George
-9 Sterling
-8 Aurora (Buckley)
-8 Loveland Airport
-8 Fort Morgan
-8 Boulder Airport
-7 Joes
-7 Centennial Airport
-6 Englewood
-5 Limon
-5 Denver’s Stapleton area
-4 Idalia
-3 Burlington