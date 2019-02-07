DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday morning brought bitter cold temperatures to northeast Colorado. At Denver International Airport the mercury fell to -11 degrees, which was the coldest temperature recorded there since Dec. 17, 2016, when the low was -15 degrees.

The following is a list of Thursday morning low temperatures around northeast Colorado. Many of these reports were as of 7 am. Some places could have ended up a few degrees colder after filing their report.

-17 ENE of Byers

-15 Briggsdale

-15 Walden

-15 E of Akron

-15 New Raymer

-14 Near Estes Park

-13 Erie

-13 Akron

-13 East of Franktown

-12 Ralston Reservoir

-12 Near Lindon

-12 Greeley

-11 Denver International Airport

-11 Near Virginia Dale

-11 Broomfield (JeffCo Airport)

-10 Yuma

-10 Aspen Springs

-10 Evergreen

-10 Firestone

-10 Elizabeth

-9 Watkins

-9 Lake George

-9 Sterling

-8 Aurora (Buckley)

-8 Loveland Airport

-8 Fort Morgan

-8 Boulder Airport

-7 Joes

-7 Centennial Airport

-6 Englewood

-5 Limon

-5 Denver’s Stapleton area

-4 Idalia

-3 Burlington