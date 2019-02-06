  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 85, LaSalle Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting, Weld County


LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4)– An officer-involved shooting in LaSalle early Wednesday morning is being investigated. The shooting happened during a call involving a suspicious vehicle.

Officers with the LaSalle Police Department responded to the area of Highway 85 and County Road 394 in unincorporated Weld County about 2:42 a.m.

There is no information about who was involved in the shooting, or their conditions.

This is the second shooting involving a LaSalle police officer in three weeks. An Adams County deputy died after he was shot during exchange of gunfire with a LaSalle police officer on Jan. 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s