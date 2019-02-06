



– An officer-involved shooting in LaSalle early Wednesday morning is being investigated. The shooting happened during a call involving a suspicious vehicle.

Officers with the LaSalle Police Department responded to the area of Highway 85 and County Road 394 in unincorporated Weld County about 2:42 a.m.

There is no information about who was involved in the shooting, or their conditions.

This is the second shooting involving a LaSalle police officer in three weeks. An Adams County deputy died after he was shot during exchange of gunfire with a LaSalle police officer on Jan. 16.