DENVER (CBS4)– RTD wants to hear from you about a busy intersection that will be changing in accordance with how people who live along the Front Range commute. It’s Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont.

Copter4 flew over the Diagonal Highway (credit: CBS)

Some of the items on the agenda include routes and frequency of stops. There will also be a presentation by the Colorado Department of Transportation about the proposed bikeway project along the Diagonal Highway.

The meeting is in Longmont at the public library on 4th Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

