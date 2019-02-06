DENVER (CBS4)– Cancer survivors shared their survival stories at the state Capitol on Wednesday. They also talked about the lasting impacts the disease had on their lives.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera hosted the round table discussion. She was diagnosed with breast cancer 30 years ago. Since then, she has fought cancer four times.

Primavera says it is important to listen to real people so when lawmakers make policies, those policies actually address the actual needs of Coloradans.

“If you’re sitting on a committee and you hear what a piece of legislation really does to impact a person’s life, I think that makes a big difference in how you vote,” said Primavera.

She also says it’s important for people to be aware of the large financial cost cancer can be to patients.