COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police say the search continues for a boy who was taken from his crib 33 years ago. In 2018, three men came forward saying they thought they could be Christopher Abeyta.

Christopher Abeyta (credit: CBS)

Now, DNA tests show none of them are a match.

In July of 2018,  the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed picture of Abeyta.

(credit CBS)

Christopher was 7-months-old when he was taken. His mother has since passed away, but family members say they’ll never stop looking for him.

