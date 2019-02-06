



Colorado Springs police say the search continues for a boy who was taken from his crib 33 years ago. In 2018, three men came forward saying they thought they could be Christopher Abeyta

Now, DNA tests show none of them are a match.

In July of 2018, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed picture of Abeyta.

Christopher was 7-months-old when he was taken. His mother has since passed away, but family members say they’ll never stop looking for him.