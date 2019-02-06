  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cell Phones, Emojis, Social Media, Texting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love emojis, you’re in luck! There will be 230 new emojis coming to smartphones later this year — 59 of them brand new. The rest are variations on existing ones.

(credit: YouTube/
Emojipedia)

There’s an emphasis on inclusiveness — with new symbols including people with disabilities, a mix of skin tones for people holding hands and a Hindu temple.

There’s also a sloth, a waffle, a skunk and a pair of men’s underwear.

(credit: YouTube/
Emojipedia)

And if you’ve been waiting for a flamingo, some garlic or a banjo — this is your year.

The new emojis will come to phones in the second half of 2019.

