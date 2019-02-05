By Mekialaya White

DENVER (CBS4)– The theme “Culture for All” rang loud and true at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Festivities honoring the arts and SCFD, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, started early which drew large crowds.

SCFD is a tax district in the Denver metro area that supports culture, helping many organizations thrive; it uses one tenth of one percent sales and use tax, which equates to about $50 million annually. It’s also the reason Coloradans can enjoy “free days” exist at places like the Denver Art Museum and Arvada Center.

Groups, including the Saint Martins Chamber Choir and Swallow Hill Music (a partner with CBS4), gathered to celebrate SCFD’s positive impact on our community. One of the biggest attractions at the Capitol was a raptor on display, giving demonstrations to excited onlookers.

Participants tell CBS4 they were thankful to be part of a bigger whole that recognizes the strong art culture in Denver.

“It’s a really amazing thing to be here. Young Voices (of Colorado) could not happen without SCFD. So, it’s a real honor to be here and honor them,” singer Abigail Hollman said excitedly.

Daniel Kulikovski, also a Young Voices member, became emotional when asked about participating in the special day, “With singing, it brings out a joy for me. It’s a passion… It’s a wonderful feeling. Let your feelings flow.”

The event also featured a proclamation by Gov. Jared Polis.