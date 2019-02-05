TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon after a rock slide
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A hospital in Pueblo says one of its doctors is pictured wearing blackface in a college yearbook photo. It’s the same yearbook in which Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is accused of wearing a blackface costume.

Dr. Stephen Nafziger pictured in a yearbook photo in blackface dressed as part of The Supremes (credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

The photo, published by the Pueblo Chieftain, shows three men in blackface posing in costume as the group The Supremes. The photo was published in the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo confirms that is Dr. Stephen Nafziger. He has not commented on the photo.

Dr. Stephen Nafziger (credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

In the same yearbook appears the photo of another student wearing blackface, alleged to be Virginia Gov. Northam, standing next to someone dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

Northam denies it is him in the photo but did admit to wearing blackface when he appeared as Michael Jackson for a dance competition. Northam has refused to resign after many, including some lawmakers in Colorado, asked him to step down.

