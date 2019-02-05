PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A hospital in Pueblo says one of its doctors is pictured wearing blackface in a college yearbook photo. It’s the same yearbook in which Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is accused of wearing a blackface costume.

The photo, published by the Pueblo Chieftain, shows three men in blackface posing in costume as the group The Supremes. The photo was published in the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo confirms that is Dr. Stephen Nafziger. He has not commented on the photo.

In the same yearbook appears the photo of another student wearing blackface, alleged to be Virginia Gov. Northam, standing next to someone dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

Northam denies it is him in the photo but did admit to wearing blackface when he appeared as Michael Jackson for a dance competition. Northam has refused to resign after many, including some lawmakers in Colorado, asked him to step down.