The Funniest Tweets About Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
When Maroon 5 took the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, the Twitter exploded with posts about Adam Levine. Whether fully clothed or partially exposed, Levine gave people lots to talk about.
The “Pillow” Shirt
wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY
— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019
Who wore it best: Adam Levine or pillow pic.twitter.com/CagDTmxJu4
— Cami Williams (@cwillycs) February 4, 2019
Adam Levine’s tank top reminds me of this really old pillow that I keep trying to get @mark to throw away #SuperBowlhalftime pic.twitter.com/GWh6yOe6Co
— Brytani (@Brytasaurus_Rex) February 4, 2019
For sale: Adam Levine’s shirt. I made it into a pillow so you can rest your head on it every night. $10,000. Free shipping. pic.twitter.com/sf171vGnmM
— andy⚓️ (@Nvrgvup15) February 4, 2019
Forget the dress color debate. Was @adamlevine wearing a curtain or a pillow? #SuperBowlLIII pic.twitter.com/EbORzBfKMS
— Deanna King (@CynicalMother) February 4, 2019
The Tattoos
Anyone else think Adam Levine looks like an Ed Hardy T-shirt? pic.twitter.com/cGC1ZZ4673
— Al 🦙 (@shortysherman) February 4, 2019
Adam Levine looks like he bought 12 packs of fake sailor tattoos from a liquidation sale. pic.twitter.com/71NF9OfPp6
— Funny Cgullz (@CgullzNS) February 4, 2019
i see it pic.twitter.com/Su2bEHlOU1
— andiezags™️ (@andiezags) February 4, 2019
— whitney (@ohsowhitty) February 4, 2019
Overexposure?
Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent
— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019
How am I supposed to explain Adam Levine’s nipples to my children??
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 4, 2019
Janet Jackson’s good reputation was tarnished for 50 percent less nipple than we saw today. pic.twitter.com/hC1KWYkk6R
— Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) February 4, 2019
KATY PERRY RODE IN ON A GIANT METAL LION
LADY GAGA FLEW THROUGH THE FREAKING AIR
AND YALL ARE ALL HYPED UP BECAUSE ADAM LEVINE TOOK HIS SHIRT OFF??????????? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/3l3Exx7Q6l
— Mary Joy✨ (@maryjoymcdaniel) February 4, 2019
Maroon 5’s manager to band right now: “Don’t check social media. Like, ever again.” #SuperBowl
— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 4, 2019