Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA Player of the Week in the Western Conference. Jokic led a Nuggets team that won all four of the games it played in in the past week.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA Player of the Week in the Western Conference. Jokic led a Nuggets team that won all four of the games it played in in the past week.
That included an impressive 136-122 win over the Rockets at the Pepsi Center on Friday.
In those four games, Jokic averages 22 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Last week Jokic was named an NBA All-Star for the 2018-2019 season.
The Nuggets (37-15) are currently tied for the Western Conference lead with the Golden State Warriors (37-15).