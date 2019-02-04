



– Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA Player of the Week in the Western Conference. Jokic led a Nuggets team that won all four of the games it played in in the past week.

That included an impressive 136-122 win over the Rockets at the Pepsi Center on Friday.

In those four games, Jokic averages 22 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Last week Jokic was named an NBA All-Star for the 2018-2019 season.

The Nuggets (37-15) are currently tied for the Western Conference lead with the Golden State Warriors (37-15).