  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Home Burglary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance video shows burglars stealing from a home in Aurora. The military veterans who live in the house think their service to our country may have made them a target.

(credit: CBS)

“She’s a Navy vet. I’m a Marine Corps vet,” Rob Gwizdalski said.

Karen Burns and Rob Gwizdalski (credit: CBS)

They have flags from both branches flying front and center on their home, but for a brief moment, they took them down.

“This was not amateur hour. We were targeted,” he said.

On Jan. 21, the couple says three men showed up at their home while they were at work. They may have been posing as utility workers and left locator flags in their backyard.

(credit: CBS)

“They haven’t been here for two months,” Gwizdalski said about the last time Century Link was at his home.

(credit: CBS)

The crooks would eventually break into their garage and into their home. A surveillance camera was rolling as one man is seen loading up the couples belongings.

“Several nights I didn’t get much sleep because of it. Every little noise would wake me up,” Gwidalski’s wife, Karen Burns, said.

(credit: CBS)

Laptops, a Marine Corps ring and five guns were stolen including an 1838 Colt 44 and a Ruger .357 revolver. Items that were priceless to Karen who used the same weapon as detective in the Navy.

“It meant something to me you know, and now I have to replace it,” she said.

When police came to their home to investigate, the discussion came back to the flags outside of their home, leading the couple to believe they were singled out.

(credit: CBS)

“Military is going to have weapons in their house so I honestly think that’s exactly what caused them to pick our house,” Burns said.

While they couple is understandably shaken, they are not letting the criminals win.

“I took them down, but now I’ve decided ‘No, I’m putting them back on the front of my house. I’m not going to hide,’” Gwisdalski said.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s