TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A nurse from Idaho, who investigators believe may be involved in the disappearance and presumed death of Kelsey Berreth, is expected to appear in court in Teller County on Friday.

Kelsey Berreth (credit: Woodland Park Police)

Berreth was last seen on a surveillance video at a Safeway in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day. She was seen carrying the 1-year-old daughter she shares with her fiancé, Patrick Frazee. After her trip to the store, she reportedly dropped the child off with Frazee.

Kelsey Berreth seen of surveillance video from Safeway the day she disappeared. (credit: CBS)

Three days later, police said Berreth’s cell phone pinged nearly 600 miles away in Gooding, Idaho. Several texts from the phone were sent including one to her employer saying she would be away for a week and another to Frazee.

Krystal Lee, a nurse in Idaho, allegedly had a relationship with Frazee. Court records do not indicate what charges she might be facing and the case is sealed, but the 4th Judicial District confirmed to KKTV that Lee is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Frazee is charged in Berreth’s murder even though her body hasn’t been found.

Patrick Frazee (credit: Teller County)

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, according to District Attorney Dan May. The charges reflect prosecutors’ dual theories of the crime.

Authorities searched Frazee’s property in Florissant and their search there involved heavy digging equipment.

(credit: CBS)

A jury trial for one of the two wrongful death suits Frazee is facing is scheduled to begin next month.

