By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Atlantic Ocean, Fight Oar Die, Mental Health, Military Veterans, Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge


DENVER (CBS4) – A team of American veterans, including two Coloradans, successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean. The team of four made landfall in Antigua Monday, 54 days, three hours and nine minutes after setting on their voyage from the Canary Islands.

“I’m a little wobbly right now. But, it feels great,” one team member said shortly after making landfall.

(credit: Fight Oar Die)

The teammates are the first all-veteran team from America to complete the challenge. They celebrated their arrival by yelling and lighting flares.

(credit: Fight Oar Die)

The team shared some of their favorite memories from the adventure, as seen from CBS4’s Facebook page.

“I got to swim with a pack of bottlenose dolphins,” one teammate said. “We had squid jumping in to the boat.”

(credit: Fight Oar Die)

“We had whales up under us for about three days, just following us. That was pretty cool,” one teammate said. “So many stories that just happened on a daily basis for us. It is life changing.”

The team said they overcame many obstacles, including a failed battery and steering system.

RELATED: Veterans Rowing Across Atlantic Are Almost Home

(credit: Fight Oar Die)

“We went over pretty much every type of catastrophic failure that could hit us, and we overcame it,” one team member said. “Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of nowhere. And, sometimes in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself.”

The team said their journey does not end in Antigua. They said they wanted to make sure veterans started living their lives, instead of taking them.

Dillon Thomas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s