



A team of American veterans, including two Coloradans, successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean. The team of four made landfall in Antigua Monday, 54 days, three hours and nine minutes after setting on their voyage from the Canary Islands.

“I’m a little wobbly right now. But, it feels great,” one team member said shortly after making landfall.

The teammates are the first all-veteran team from America to complete the challenge. They celebrated their arrival by yelling and lighting flares.

The team shared some of their favorite memories from the adventure, as seen from CBS4’s Facebook page.

“I got to swim with a pack of bottlenose dolphins,” one teammate said. “We had squid jumping in to the boat.”

“We had whales up under us for about three days, just following us. That was pretty cool,” one teammate said. “So many stories that just happened on a daily basis for us. It is life changing.”

The team said they overcame many obstacles, including a failed battery and steering system.

“We went over pretty much every type of catastrophic failure that could hit us, and we overcame it,” one team member said. “Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of nowhere. And, sometimes in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself.”

The team said their journey does not end in Antigua. They said they wanted to make sure veterans started living their lives, instead of taking them.