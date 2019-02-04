AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – “I don’t there’s an injury I’m dealing with that did not come from football” former Broncos safety David Bruton says.

David Bruton played 108 games in the NFL.

After eight seasons, he walked away with 151 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, three interceptions, 2 sacks, and 1 Super Bowl championship

He also left with 6 concussions and a colossal list of injuries.

“Some days are better than others, Some days I can’t sit in car too long, sometimes I have headaches that are almost debilitating,” Bruton said.

Bruton’s decision to leave the game of football had plenty to do with injuries, but it had much more to do with family

“Moreso interaction with my children. My biggest concern was not being able to play with them or being unable able to function in the same capacity.” Bruton said

By the time he retired from the NFL, Bruton knew exactly what his next move was going to be …

“It has geared me towards focusing on concussion with my history of them. The fact that protocol has changed so much since my first year in 2009 to my last year in 2016, and still constantly changing. My input, just give back to the community someway, somehow, in the concussion world of vestibular rehab.”

In January, David was accepted to the physical therapy program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus’ class of 2021. So consider his story “To be continued.”