(CBS4) – On the night before Christmas break, while the rest of his schoolmates were packing their bags for winter vacation, Christian Davis was scoring his way into the history books. The Mullen High School senior scored 55 points that December night, tying for the 12th best performance in state history.

“It was ridiculous,” Matt Veen said of his teammate’s big night. “After the first quarter, we said ‘We gotta give him the ball.’ We knew it was something special.”

What’s really ridiculous is how Davis scored those 55 points. It took him all of 24 shots. He drained 15 of 19 from downtown — one shy of the Colorado single-game record for 3 pointers.

It was a performance that no one on the court that night had ever seen — not in person, at least.

“Not in a game I’ve been in. In the NBA, but not in high school,” senior Brady Parris said of Davis’ outing.

“I’ve never seen anyone quite like Davis, as far as shooting that night,” head coach Bob Caton said.

It’s not just the epic outing that makes Davisstand out. It’s also his fashionably short shorts.

“For whatever reason, I like rolling up my shorts,” Davis said. “I like the way it feels, I like the way it looks, and a lot of other people do too.”

In Colorado, players cannot make any alterations to their uniforms, including rolling up their shorts. A lot of kids don’t like the rule – so Davis decided to push for change.

“If you feel like you look good, it increases your confidence. It’s all in your head. So I felt like, starting the petition, I could show how many people agree with me, and see if we could get something changed about it,” Davis said.

LINK: https://www.change.org/p/nfhs-chsaa-let-us-roll-our-shorts-for-the-culture

Whether it’s standing up for short shorts or planning for his future, Davis aims sky high. In October — before his 55-point outburst, Davis tweeted this: “I almost cry every time I think about the future and how excited I am for it.”

“Why I say I almost cry,” Davis explains, “ I just have this vision of what I can be. I feel it so strongly in my heart. No one can stop me but myself.”