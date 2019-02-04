



CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock may get lost on the commute from Denver to Colorado Springs but those in the know are well aware of the great spots that are hidden in this seemingly innocent little city. If you look for them, you’ll find several amazing restaurants to check out, for those willing to venture off the highway to seek out some delectable dining options. There are definitely countless amazing options for food in Castle Rock, but these are some honorable mentions.

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(303) 688-8159

3 Wilcox St.Castle Rock, CO 80104(303) 688-8159 www.unionamericanbistro.com Modern food doesn’t have to mean uptight. At Union, they strive to keep things casual while still maintaining a contemporary and fresh menu selection. They do American classics with a global twist. Boasting a 2017 Denver’s Choice Award, some notable mentions from their menu include Italian egg rolls, Cajun Noodles, pretzels & white cheddar fondue, and BBQ salmon tacos. This is a great spot to try something new alongside your favorite dishes.

Siena at the Courtyard

333 Perry St.

Castle Rock, CO 80109

(303) 688-2622

www.sienacr.com For a more casual Italian experience, check out Siena at the Courtyard in downtown Castle Rock. The brick-oven pizza is the main attraction but there is a full menu of other great dishes from steak to pasta and seafood. In fact, the seafood is flown in fresh from Hawaii every weekend making it the perfect choice on Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll also love the cozy décor with a large fireplace, or a beautiful patio with a huge fountain, perfect for the warm summer nights. Visit on a Tuesday evening to get a bottle of wine for half price.

Yolanda’s Tacos

204 Wilcox St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(303) 663-9300

www.yolandastacos.com For the best-kept secret in Castle Rock, you’ll want to check out Yolanda’s Tacos. Yolanda’s offers up the best in traditional Mexican food with plenty of fresh ingredients and the best salsa in town. Order the nachos and you won’t leave hungry. These huge plates of amazing nachos are filled with lots of meat, beans, queso, onion, tomato and cilantro plus lots of Yolanda’s signature salsa. The queso burrito is also another amazing treat on the menu and is always a popular option. Really, no matter what you select, you’ll love anything you order at Yolanda’s Tacos and you’ll leave without spending a fortune at this affordable and fantastic eatery in Castle Rock.

Castle Café

403 Wilcox St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(303) 814-2233

www.castlecafe.com Since the 1890s, Castle Café has been offering food to hungry workers, ranchers and travelers in the Castle Rock area. Today, it still stands as an icon, serving up the best pan-fried chicken in town with all the trimmings including mashed potatoes and the delicious house rolls. There are other delicious items on the menu at Castle Café (though most people go for the chicken) like house-smoked rainbow trout, green chili, baby back ribs, pot roast and meatloaf. If it’s at all possible, save some room for the homemade apple pie or the white chocolate, black bottom banana cream pie, you’ll be glad you did. Check out Castle Café to see just why this local institution is still one of the most popular spots in town after so many years.