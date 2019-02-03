



We lost a Colorado icon today. Irv Brown – coach, ref, radio/TV raconteur. He worked for ESPN before it became the world leader. He practically invented sports talk radio here in Denver. He knew EVERYBODY. He helped EVERYBODY. We are forever indebted my friend. pic.twitter.com/MMSLhnnVrR — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 3, 2019

— Irv Brown, the Final Four referee who also coached baseball at University of Colorado, did color commentary on ESPN’s first college football broadcast and pioneered sports radio in Denver, died Sunday. He was 83.

Brown’s nephew confirmed the death. Officials at CU said he died of complications from a brief illness.

Brown officiated in four of UCLA’s Final Fours in the 1960s and ’70s. He forged strong working relationships with everyone from Bob Knight to Dick Vitale, who tweeted that Brown had the whistle for his last appearance as a coach in the NCAA Tournament in 1977.

Brown was a fixture on talk radio in Denver, working with longtime partner Joe Williams on shows that spanned four decades and included dozens of other co-hosts and guest hosts.

I'm sorry to report that my friend and colleague Irv Brown has passed away. . . God Bless you Irv and Rest in Peace. . . pic.twitter.com/hzATdT7e2h — Gil Whiteley (@Gilfest) February 3, 2019

“I learned a great deal from him,” Dave Logan, the former NFL receiver who is now the radio voice of the Broncos, said in an interview with CU’s athletic department. “You can do good sports talk and be informative and entertaining, yet not take yourself too seriously.”

Brown also coached baseball at Colorado before that program was shut down in 1980. Always quick with a quip, he once said: “I made CU baseball what it is today. Extinct.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former CU baseball coach and Denver sportscasting icon Irv Brown. He meant a lot to the Colorado sports community and will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/HPnPsx6Rxr — Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) February 3, 2019

Brown was in the booth for ESPN’s first college football telecast, a game between Colorado and Oregon in 1979.

His TV work covered the gamut — from bowling, to women’s bodybuilding to color commentary on Nuggets games. And he was every bit as friendly with the powerful coaches as he was with the parking lot attendants.

A statement from Rockies Owner/Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort on the passing of Irv Brown: “The Colorado Rockies are saddened by the passing of Irv Brown, broadcasting legend and friend of the franchise since its inception. pic.twitter.com/iRd16Fd0AP — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 3, 2019

“Name another superb game official and umpire who became a radio star and didn’t have any enemies. You can’t do it,” said longtime friend, Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff.

