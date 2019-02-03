DENVER (CBS4) – Two people died after their motorcycle was hit near Colfax Avenue and Wolff Street in Denver. Police responded to the crash Saturday night.

The crash closed Colfax Ave. for some time while police investigated.

Witnesses from a VFW near the accident tell CBS4 they heard the crash and ran outside. They say the two victims were both on the motorcycle.

They say the motorcyclist was turning left onto Wolff Street when another driver heading west hit the motorcycle.

Police have not released further details about what happened, if the other driver stayed at the scene or if they will be charged.