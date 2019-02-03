  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe Super Bowl Today
    4:00 PMSuper Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show
    4:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Denver Police, Motorcycle Crash, Wolff Street

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people died after their motorcycle was hit near Colfax Avenue and Wolff Street in Denver. Police responded to the crash Saturday night.

(credit: CBS)

The crash closed Colfax Ave. for some time while police investigated.

Witnesses from a VFW near the accident tell CBS4 they heard the crash and ran outside. They say the two victims were both on the motorcycle.

They say the motorcyclist was turning left onto Wolff Street when another driver heading west hit the motorcycle.

(credit: CBS)

Police have not released further details about what happened, if the other driver stayed at the scene or if they will be charged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s