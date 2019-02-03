(247 SPORTS) – Since the beginning of time, beer, burgers and pizza have been gameday staples on NFL Sundays.

And every year at the Super Bowl, prices for your favorite concessions skyrocket in an effort to marginally increase the intake at the big game. But not this season thanks to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has taken a fan-first approach in Atlanta since opening in 2017 and won’t be changing for Super Bowl LIII.

In essence, less is more and MB Stadium is expected to set concession records thanks to affordable pricing across the board. A chicken tender basket with fries and a Bud Light shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg after you’ve likely spent several grand (perhaps more) on tickets to the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, the food gods are shining down on us this weekend.

Here’s some of the not-so-outrageous food and alcohol prices you’ll be able to find during a break in the action during Sunday’s game:

SETTING THE PACE, BEER FIRST

The NFL’s leader in offering more food for less, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is breaking the trend of astronomical prices for alcohol and finger foods in hopes of pushing more product across its counters — and it’s working. At last year’s Super Bowl, a hot dog was $15 and a domestic beer was $13. This year, you’ll be able to grab both for under $10 if you’re lucky enough to get a ticket.

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium doesn’t dynamically price food and beverage based on events,” says Greg Beadles, executive vice president and chief operating officer for stadium owner AMB Sports + Entertainment, via Forbes. “All pricing remains the same for any event in the stadium. So, the $2 hot dog will cost the same whether an Atlanta Falcons game, Atlanta United match, concert, college football game, NCAA Final Four or the Super Bowl.”

ABSORBANT PRICES NONEXISTENT IN ATL

According to Forbes, there’s at least a dozen food options available for $5 or less, including cheeseburgers ($5) and nachos with cheese ($3). The slash in prices generated “30 percent more total transactions in the first full year at MB Stadium compared to the previous year at the Georgia Dome” Forbes reports. During last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, MB Stadium accumulated 120,357 total food and beverage sales transactions and are expecting to see that number increase on Sunday.

PREMIUM OFFERINGS AFFORDABLE TOO

As you can see, a few of the “premium” food offerings include loaded chili cheese fries, italian sausage and bratwurst, items that’ll cost a bit more than $5. Not pictured here are several upscale-style restaurants inside MB Stadium that may enhance your gameday experience with friends. Items on those particular menus are more comparable to what you’d see at modern eateries and not necessarily money-savers.

FULL MENU IS APPETIZING AND CHEAP

Among the best-priced items are souvenir refillable soda cups, hotdog, waffle fries and pizza slices, which all can be had under $5. You can barely find those deals from an outside street vendor while tailgating at any football game of your choice, much less inside the Super Bowl venue. According to Statista, you’re going to spend at least $8 on a small draft beer at most NFL venues (league average is $8.17).

THE SUPER BOWL FOOD GAME HAS CHANGED

Comparatively inside Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium a couple years ago, there was literal price-gouging going on. A cheeseburger with a drink and kettle chips exceeded $20. Heck, adding a sprinkle of garlic to fries was $2. Insane. A year later is when MB Stadium changed the game with low prices and profits have increased as a result.

SORRY, CHICK-FILA-A FANS

One extremely popular vendor that won’t be open on Sunday inside MB Stadium? Chick-fil-A. Known for its famous chicken sandwiches and nuggets, Chick-fil-A has a huge mobile restaurant inside the MB Stadium concourse, but the restaurant has closed all locations every Sunday since its debut in 1946, per CBS Sports to observe worship day. The fast-food giant will not bend its rules for the Super Bowl.

The company issued a statement on its website that it’ll uphold the values of founder Truett Cathy, who implemented the policy starting with the franchise’s first location in 1946, per USA Today.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today.”

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.