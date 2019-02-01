



– Zac Brown Band will play Coors Field this summer for the third time. The concert was announced Friday , as part of the upcoming “The Owl Tour” on Aug. 9.

This will mark the third time Zac Brown Band has played Coors Field, the first coming in July of 2015 and a return trip in July 2017. Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 through on Live Nation’s website.

Zac Brown Band’s concert will take place the day after Billy Joel’s concert at Coors Field.