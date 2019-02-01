



— Upset the Denver Broncos didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year? Here’s something to cheer you up! Adorable puppies from the Dumb Friends League played in the fourth annual Denver International Airport Puppy Bowl on Friday.

“Passengers and visitors can root for the precious pooches as they play, nap and cuddle,” officials with the Dumb Friends League stated.

Meet our starting lineup! Puppies Josie, Jasmine, Jack, Jill, Mac, Mallory, Mickey, and Miller will all be playing in our Puppy Bowl Event at @DENAirport this Friday from 10am to noon. Adult dogs Rio and Rex will be there to coach these little pups on their road to stardom. pic.twitter.com/kWXqfqwXYu — Dumb Friends League (@DDFL) January 31, 2019

The event took place in the center of Jeppesen Terminal, located on Level 5 near passenger arrivals, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Pets featured at the DEN Puppy Bowl will be available for adoption the following day or following week, depending on their age, at the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested adopters can visit DDFL.org or call (303) 751-5772 for more information.