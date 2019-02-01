  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Westminster Police Department is asking for help identifying a man whose dogs attacked another dog.

(Westminster Police Department)

“He had his two pit bulls off leash and they attacked a dog who was being walked on a leash by the owner,” the police department stated on Facebook.

Police said the man left with his dogs and didn’t provide any information to the owner of the other dog.

“The dog who was attacked is going to be okay, but has a pretty hefty vet bill,” police stated.

Anyone with information please call Westminster Police 303 658 4360 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720 913 STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

