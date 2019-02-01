  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Sponsored By weekofwomen


When: Friday, March 8, 2019

Where: Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood, CO

What: Know a Jefferson County woman who deserves
recognition for her volunteer efforts, or an innovative woman who is a model for other women striving
to make their dreams a reality in politics, government, or the public or private sector? Nominate them
for the “Unsung Heroine” award or the “Shattered Glass” award. The winners will be recognized at the
4th annual JeffCo International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2019. Applications, which are due no later than noon, Friday, February 8, 2019. Click here for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s