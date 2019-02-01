



Friday, March 8, 2019

Where: Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood, CO

What: Know a Jefferson County woman who deserves

recognition for her volunteer efforts, or an innovative woman who is a model for other women striving

to make their dreams a reality in politics, government, or the public or private sector? Nominate them

for the “Unsung Heroine” award or the “Shattered Glass” award. The winners will be recognized at the

4th annual JeffCo International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2019. Applications, which are due no later than noon, Friday, February 8, 2019. Click here for more information.