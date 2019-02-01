Comments
When: Friday, March 8, 2019
What: Know a Jefferson County woman who deserves
Where: Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood, CO
What: Know a Jefferson County woman who deserves
recognition for her volunteer efforts, or an innovative woman who is a model for other women striving
to make their dreams a reality in politics, government, or the public or private sector? Nominate them
for the “Unsung Heroine” award or the “Shattered Glass” award. The winners will be recognized at the
4th annual JeffCo International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2019. Applications, which are due no later than noon, Friday, February 8, 2019. Click here for more information.