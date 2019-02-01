  • CBS4On Air

When: Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8am-5pm

Where: The Community College of Denver, Confluence Building, 800 Curtis Street, Denver, CO

What: The Center for Asian Pacific American Women (CAPAW) invites you for a day of leadership experience.  The Regional Conference is built on our mission to support and develop ethical and compassionate leaders who bring passion, purpose and authenticity.  These are key attributes to “Building Whole-Person Leaders of the Future.”We will learn from speakers from around the country as well as local leaders in private and public sectors.  We will connect with each other by networking and act for the betterment of ourselves, our families, our organizations and our beloved communities. Tickets are needed. Click here for information

