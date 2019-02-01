Comments
When: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4pm
When: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4pm
Where: Near 41st and Tennyson – exact address sent upon registration
What: Join us at BPW Denver International Women’s Day Movie Night and Advocacy Party! We will be viewing “Zero Weeks” – a documentary about America’s family leave crisis and the cost of doing nothing. Political action to follow, led by special guests Debra Brown, Executive Director of Good Business Colorado and Hunter Railey, Colorado Outreach Manager for Small Business Majority. Refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages provided, BYOB. Click here for more information.