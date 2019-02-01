  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Sponsored By weekofwomen


When: Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4pm

Where: Near 41st and Tennyson – exact address sent upon registration

What: Join us at BPW Denver International Women’s Day Movie Night and Advocacy Party! We will be viewing “Zero Weeks” – a documentary about America’s family leave crisis and the cost of doing nothing. Political action to follow, led by special guests Debra Brown, Executive Director of Good Business Colorado and Hunter Railey, Colorado Outreach Manager for Small Business Majority. Refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages provided, BYOB. Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s