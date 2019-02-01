



Horseshoe Craft And Flea Market

4345 W. 46th Ave.

Denver, CO 80212

(720) 301-4293

Fans of indie crafts and vintage items will love the Horseshoe Craft and Flea Market. It is held four times throughout the year and features some of the city’s best vendors for food, clothing, art and more. It gives shoppers the chance to meet local artisans and shop for items that they may not be able to find elsewhere. The fall market will be held on October 1st. Admission is free, and street parking is available, but be sure to check signs for time restrictions.

Denver Flea

City Park

2001 Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80205

This pop up flea market is held four times a year, and its fall market is fast approaching on August 13th and 14th. The flea market features vendors of all types, selling goods such as food and Colorado whiskey alongside handmade jewelry and clothes. It is perfect for getting acquainted with local businesses, and the atmosphere is fun and laid back. Each market is held at a new location, if you want to shop the holiday market along with the fall market. Check the website or sign up for the Denver Flea newsletter.

Mile High Flea Market

7007 E. 88th Ave.

Henderson, CO 80640

(303) 289-4656

A favorite for 40 years, Mile High Flea Market features more than 80 acres of merchandise. Here, buyers can find steals and deals on everything from home furnishings to groceries. It also has a carnival type feel with rides and food for sale, allowing shoppers to make a day of it if they so desire. The market is well organized and also has a few stand alone shops for those who want to venture inside and check out the goods. Open weekends and Wednesdays year-round, you can also fit the trip into your schedule.

A Paris Street Market

7301 S. Santa Fe Drive

Littleton, CO 80120

(303) 877-9457

Located at Aspen Grove in Littleton, A Paris Street Market features a vast selection of antique and vintage goods. To find the best deals, shoppers should arrive early, as the market opens at 8 a.m. Having operated for more than 15 years, A Paris Street Market is well organized, making it easier to locate the perfect piece for you. It is best to bring cash because not all vendors accept credit cards, and be sure to wear your comfy kicks if you plan on shopping until the market closes at 3 p.m. In 2016, there are three more markets on August 6th, September 3rd and October 1st.

Lafayette Collectibles And Flea Market

130 E. Spaulding St.

Lafayette, CO 80026

(303) 665-0433

Flea market fans who enjoy treasure hunting will love the unusual merchandise available at Lafayette Collectibles and Flea Market. The large indoor space is organized into various themes, and there are some beautiful antique treasures available. There is also a vast selection of kitschy collectibles such as ventriloquist dummies, if you are so inclined. Its indoor space allows the market to be open regularly and during inclement weather. It features many different sellers so if you love flea markets, you’ll likely have a blast looking through this one.

Â If you’re looking for ways to save money on everyday items, specialty items and more, a flea market may be just the place. Many of these markets allow people to sell their unwanted items, translating to savings on things like furniture, clothes and much more. Some of them even have food and other activities for families to enjoy. Deal savvy shoppers should head over to the following flea markets to take advantage of all of the great deals.